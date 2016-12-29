Car club revs up to deliver holiday meals

Photo above: Michael Keyserling, left, and Josh Poticha, owner of Bricks on Boundary, load prepared meals into Keyserling’s 1964 Corvette on Christmas Eve during the 13th annual Classic Cars of Beaufort Meals on Wheels. Poticha donates the food and prepares it for members of the Classic Car & Truck Club of Beaufort to deliver. About 20 members of the club delivered 260 meals to local families. Photo by Bob Sofaly.

The Classic Car & Truck Club of Beaufort showed the true meaning of the holidays by delivering Christmas meals to needy citizens of Northern Beaufort County.

The club received approximately 260 meals from Bricks on Boundary Bar & Grill, and owner Josh Poticha and his crew donated all of the food and preparation.

Poticha and his staff worked throughout the night and into the morning preparing the meals.

Bruce Baker, club vice president, the executive board and the club membership committed to making 2016 the best Christmas charity drive yet.

The club members, with their classic cars and trucks, met at Bricks at 1422 Boundary St. on Dec. 24.

The Christmas meals were then packaged for delivery by Bricks’ personnel with the help of club members.