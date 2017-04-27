CAPA honors 25 volunteers with award

Photo above: CAPA Presidential Service Award recipients are shown here. Photo by Charmian Hedrick.

The Child Abuse Prevention Association held its annual Volunteer Appreciation Night on April 18 and honored 25 volunteers with a President’s Volunteer Service Award.

The award recognizes, celebrates and holds up as role models Americans who make a positive impact as engaged and deeply committed volunteers. Awards are issued for volunteer hours served within a 12-month time period or over the course of a lifetime.

Jessica Chapman, CAPA’s director of development, celebrated the volunteers’ dedicated service and achievements, presenting each with a pin, a letter from the president of the United States and a customized certificate.

Volunteers gave more than 10,073 hours to CAPA in 2016.

They donated their time at the Open Arms Children’s Home, CAPA’s Closet and other CAPA projects.

Barb Ettl received the gold award for contributing 570 hours. Silver award winners who contributed 250-499 hours each are Arlene Line, Barbara Mullen, Lora Lee Herron and Rosie Robson. Bronze award winners contributed 100-249 hours each. They are: Barbara Norris, Becky Baldwin, Cathy Gross, Cheri Simkins, Christina Oehring, Cynthia Zapatoczny, Dave Collins, Eleanor Bednarsh, Gary Bednarsh, Heather Marquardt, Jean March, Karen Ackerman, Kathy Ehmig, Linda Willingham-White, Mary Collins, Norma Duncan, Pat McKee, Shirley Templeton, VaLois DuBoise and Theo Woods.

Chapman believes volunteers are ordinary people with extraordinary hearts. “Their time and talents support CAPA’s mission of breaking the destructive cycle of child abuse and neglect.”