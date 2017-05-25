Callawassie gets nod for environmental excellence

Photo above: Callawassie Island officials plan to preserve and enhance wildlife habitats and protect natural resources on its golf courses for years to come. Photo provided.

Callawassie Island has achieved designation as a “Certified Audubon Cooperative Sanctuary” through the Audubon Cooperative Sanctuary Program for Golf Courses.

Billy Bagwell, director of agronomy, led the effort to obtain the sanctuary designation for Callawassie and is recognized by Environmental Stewardship by Audubon International. Callawassie Island is one of 23 golf courses in South Carolina to hold the title of Audubon Cooperative Sanctuary.

“Callawassie Island Club has shown a strong commitment to its environmental program. They are to be commended for their efforts to provide a sanctuary for wildlife on the golf course property,” said Tara Donadio, director of Cooperative Sanctuary Programs at Audubon International. “To reach certification, a course must demonstrate that they are maintaining a high degree of environmental quality in a number of areas,” explained Donadio.

These categories include: Environmental Planning, Wildlife & Habitat Management, Outreach and Education, Chemical Use Reduction and Safety, Water Conservation, and Water Quality Management.

“We are so excited to receive this certification. We are so proud to be a National Wildlife Habitat, and are thrilled to add another environmental-friendly milestone to our portfolio,” said Lindsey Cooler, communications and membership director at Callawassie Island.

Visit www.auduboninternational.org.