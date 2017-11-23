Business briefs for November 23rd-29th

First Citizen’s Bank will host SBA officer

Alan Black, a Small Business Administration loan officer, will be the speaker at the Beaufort Association of Realtors Lunch & Learn program from noon to 2 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 29.

He will discuss the SBA’s programs and services.

The event will be held at the Realtors office at 22 Kemmerlin Lane in Beaufort.

RSVP to debra.stewart@firstcitizens.com.

Junk removal company serves Beaufort County

The Junkluggers of the Coastal Empire, an environmentally friendly alternative to traditional junk removal, has officially opened to serve Jasper and Beaufort counties and several Georgia counties.

Specializing in both residential and commercial clean-outs, Junkluggers accepts everything from furniture to construction debris, including office equipment, heavy machinery and appliances.

The company hauls away items people no longer want or need and strives to donate and recycle as much as possible with the goal of keeping items out of landfills.

Junkluggers also provides a tax-deductible receipt for anything that they are able to donate on their customer’s behalf.

“We donate first, recycle next and avoid landfills as much as possible,” said Trevor Hess, owner and president of the local franchise. “We are very proud of our eco-friendly mission to protect the community we live in through donations and recycling by sorting everything we put on the truck for donations, recycling and disposal, with the landfill always being the last stop for any items removed.”

While keeping items out of the landfill is the company’s No. 1 goal, Hess and his wife, Misty, who is also his business partner, are also focused on the impact the company can make in the local community.

“We partner with a wide variety of local charities that help myriad causes,” Hess explained.

Visit www.junkluggers.com.

U.S. chamber asks for business feedback

The U.S. Chamber of Commerce is partnering with the Federal Reserve on a Small Business Credit Survey for both pre-start and existing businesses, and is asking businesses to participate. Survey answers will help business service providers and policy makers understand real-time business conditions.

This short survey takes less than 9 minutes to complete. Individual responses are confidential and summary results will be shared with businesses.

Visit bit.ly/2hA06hc to take the survey.