Business briefs for January 12th-19th

Photo above: American Legion Beaufort Post 9 is striving to promote both patriotism and businesses in the Beaufort area by calling attention to those that proudly display the U.S. flag at their location. Post 9 presents those enterprises with a framed certificate thanking them. Here, 1st Vice Commander Bob Shields thanks John Wellborn of 4 Island Pizza for displaying the flag and offering discounts for American Legion members.

Aunt Laurie’s recognized as Contractor of the Year

Laurie Brown, of Aunt Laurie’s, has been recognized by the South Carolina Vocational Rehabilitation (SCVR) Department as their Contractor of the Year.

At the center, located in Beaufort, she oversees the production of Aunt Laurie’s custom gift baskets, which are made through a series of processes that are unlike any other in the region. Each worker is an individual with disabilities and is responsible for assembling the products Aunt Laurie’s endorses is an individual with disabilities.

This unique workplace is solely dedicated to granting new chances at purpose and fulfillment for adults with special needs.

Employees are placed in job-readiness training, which teaches them a variety of skills that could result in a permanent job within the community and a chance at becoming a valued member of society.

In addition, Brown orders most of the products found in her gift baskets from companies across the nation that employ individuals with special needs.

For more information, visit AuntLauries.com or call 843-940-7116.

Aqua Med Spa extends New Year wishes

Aqua Med Spa is wishing everyone a Happy New Year. Anchored by its experienced and highly-trained staff, it has been voted Beaufort’s Best Day Spa five years in a row by readers of The Island News. Aqua Med Spa is located at 2206 Mossy Oaks Road in Port Royal. For appointments, call 843-522-9179.