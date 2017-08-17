Business briefs for August 17th-23rd

Photo above: American Legion Beaufort Post 9 is striving to promote both patriotism and businesses in the Beaufort area by calling attention to those that proudly display the U.S. flag at their location. Post 9 presents those enterprises with a framed certificate thanking them. Here, Post 9 Vice Commander Paul Sweet presents owner Jeff Harris Jr. and staff of Carolina Custom Carts with a certificate of appreciation for displaying our nation’s flag.

Beaufort Inn announces new cottage name

The Beaufort Inn, a 36-room boutique hotel in downtown Beaufort, is adding 12 new rooms, called The Craven, that will be ready for reservation this fall.

Spanning an entire city block, the Beaufort Inn is made up of several cottages and event venue spaces. The new cottage will include two more outdoor venue areas.

In addition to its location on Craven Street, which was voted one of the most charming streets in the South by Southern Living Magazine, Craven is a significant name for Beaufort.

William Lord Craven was elected palentine in 1707 after Lord Granville’s death and during Craven’s time, he established and declared Beaufort Town at Port Royal a seaport which was to be ruled by the provisions of the Navigations Acts. Each building at the Beaufort Inn has been named to reflect either its own history or significant history from the area.

In partnership with the Regional Beaufort Chamber of Commerce, the Beaufort Inn hosted a contest to solicit name suggestions. The contest winner will receive a two-night stay in the new cottage, a $100 gift certificate to Saltus and Champagne and chocolates upon arrival.

There were over 1,000 submissions in the naming contest, and six people submitted “Craven Cottage.” After placing their names in a raffle, Julie Snyder is the chosen winner.

The Beaufort Inn’s Craven Cottage is now taking reservations and will be open this November. Average rates are $279 a night. For reservations, call the front desk at 843-379-4667.

Health & Wellness Expo to be held Sept. 14

A Health & Wellness Expo sponsored by the Beaufort Regional Chamber of Commerce will be held from 4-7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 14, at Tabby Place in downtown Beaufort.

Guests will learn about the businesses that help make Beaufort County the healthiest county in the state.

For booth inquiries, contact LaNelle at LaNelle@BeaufortSC.org or 843-525-8537.

Food truck fest looks for vendors

The Beaufort Food Truck Festival, which will be held Saturday, Oct. 14, in downtown Beaufort, is looking for food and arts and crafts vendors.

The event is expected to draw up to 1,500 people.

Applications will be accepted based on several factors and they will be accepted until the event is full.

The Lowcountry Jaycees is sponsoring the event, and proceeds will benefit Camp Hope, a summer camp for children with cognitive disabilities.

For information on sponsorships or becoming a vendor, email lowcountryjaycees@gmail.com.