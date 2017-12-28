_RES2111_pp

Bottles for the birds

Photo above: Marsha Priem, left, of the Fripp Audubon Society, shows off the clever work of Isaac Smalls who used multiple bits of clay to make his bird. Photos by Bob Sofaly.

About 40 fourth graders at Beaufort Elementary School were treated to a visit from the Fripp Audubon Society and were shown how to make a bird decoration by modeling clay and a bird feeder from discarded plastic bottles. First the students were shown how to thinly role out the clay, cut out the bird shape and place a metal ring in the top so it can be hung. Later, they were shown how to make a bird feeder out of old plastic bottles and perch using a wooden pencil. 

Pam Floyd, of the Fripp Audubon Society, explains how to use to “cookie cutter” to cut the bird shape from modeling clay.
Maggie Koulianos runs twine through her plastic bottle bird feeder so it can be hung in a tree.
Isaiah Leaman uses a green marker to color his plastic bottle bird feeder.
