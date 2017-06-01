BMH names VP of Quality Services

Beaufort Memorial Hospital (BMH) has named Shawna Doran vice president of quality services, responsible for planning and leading all quality, patient safety, risk and patient experience initiatives.

For the last year, Doran has served as the hospital’s corporate director of quality. Under her leadership, BMH has been awarded multiple national honors for quality and safety from organizations, such as The Joint Commission and Blue Cross Blue Shield.

Prior to becoming a registered nurse, Doran was a litigation paralegal for 15 years specializing in hospital law, professional liability and compliance. A graduate of Walden University with a master’s in Nursing, Doran joined Beaufort Memorial in 2004 as a registered nurse in the hospital’s Progressive Care Unit and then to the Surgical Services Department. Three years later, she changed career paths to risk management and patient safety.

She was named quality coordinator of the Surgical Services Department and went on to play an integral role in the development of Beaufort Memorial’s Percutaneous Coronary Intervention (PCI) program, allowing the hospital to perform emergency cardiac interventions on patients suffering deadly heart attacks. In its first year, the program earned top honors for cardiac care by the American College of Cardiology and American Heart Association.

In 2015, Doran was named director of quality and regulatory affairs, and within a year was promoted to corporate director of quality.

This spring, Doran was honored with a South Carolina Palmetto Gold Award for making huge strides to enhance patient care. Her evidence-based quality improvement initiatives helped the hospital achieve an “A” rating from The Leapfrog Group Hospital Safety Grades and the only four-star score among area hospitals in Hospital Compare, a federal website offering information on the quality of care at more than 4,000 Medicaid-certified hospitals across the country.

