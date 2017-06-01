Big sale to be held to celebrate anniversary

The 2or3 Treasure House, a nonprofit Christian thrift shop on Carteret Street near Bay Street, will offer 30 percent off furniture and art, as well as sale prices on clothing, shoes, housewares and jewelry from Thursday, June 1, to Wednesday, June 7.

Active-duty and retired military patrons will receive an additional 10 percent discount to thank them for their service.

Locally made craft items including jewelry, hand-knits and the famous “church mice” from Beaufort’s Parish Church of St. Helena will be available as well.

“We’ll have special events throughout our anniversary week – pop-ups and ‘sudden sales’ like half off all pocketbooks,” said store manager Gordon Mabie. “You just never know what will happen next.”

Store hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday; 10 a.m. to ? on Saturday; and closed on Sunday. Free parking is available in a lot west of the building.

Treasure House proceeds support local missions and charities including HELP of Beaufort, CAPA, the Women’s Shelter and St. Francis Center among many others.

A quiet haven in the bustle of the store, 2or3’s prayer room is always available when the Treasure House is open.

2or3 opened on June 1, 2016, after moving from a Port Royal location where it was known as Mission Treasure House.

“Business was picking up and we desperately needed more space,” said Mabie.

The new store is at 203 Carteret St., and the name 2or3 comes from Matthew’s Gospel where Jesus says, “Whenever 2 or 3 are gathered in my name, there I am

among them.”

2or3 Treasure House is at 203 Carteret St. in Beaufort. Call 843-525-0058.