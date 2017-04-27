Beauty & the Feast

_JKP8086

By Lanier Laney

Hundreds of Beaufort’s best-dressed danced, drank, and bid for charity during a garden-party-under-the-stars fundraiser at the Historic District waterside home of Nancy and Howell Beach recently to raise funds for the much needed repairs to Beaufort’s historic Verdier House on Bay Street. 

This year’s chairs were Donna Dehncke and Mary Savage, who coordinated a successful event that took a year in planning and involved dozens of hardworking volunteers. The headline sponsor was O’Quinn Marine construction and the gold sponsors were J.H.Hiers Construction and CBC National Bank.

Photos by Jasmina Kimova Photography.

