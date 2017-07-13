Beaufort Water Festival 2017 Schedule of Events

* Events where a free shuttle service will be offered from the Beaufort County Government Center at 100 Ribaut Road in Beaufort.
Friday, July 14
Festival Arts & Crafts Market
Location: Promenade at Waterfront Park
Event Details: Noon-7 p.m.
Opening Ceremony
Sponsored by The Preserve at Port Royal
Entertainment: The Parris Island Marine Band & Fireworks at Dusk
Location: Waterfront Park
Event Details: Free; gates open at 6 p.m., ceremony at 7 p.m.
Saturday, July 15
Raft Race
Sponsored by CPM Federal Credit Union
Location: Waterfront Park Seawall
Event Details: 8:30 a.m.-noon
Festival Arts & Crafts Market
Location: Promenade at the Waterfront Park
Event Details: 9 a.m.-7 p.m.
Bocce Tournament
Sponsored by JoCo Construction/Sea Island Elevators
Location: Waterfront Park Main Field
Event Details: Play starts at 9 a.m.
Badminton Tournament
Sponsored by A.C. Harvey’s Screen Printing
Location: Waterfront Park Stage Field
Event Details: Play starts at 9 a.m.
Children’s Toad Fishing Tournament
Sponsored by Plair Enterprises Inc.
Location: Waterfront Park Seawall
Event Details: Free; 10 a.m.-noon; ages 12 and under only; bring your own rod, reel and tackle; bait provided
Sponsor’s Expo
Location: Waterfront Park Pavilion
Event Details: Free; 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
Shrimp Boat Tours
Sponsored by Sea Eagle Market
Location: Waterfront Park Seawall
Event Details: Free; noon-4 p.m.
Ski Show
Sponsored by Sports Clips
Location: Waterfront Park
Event Details: Free; 1 p.m. and 3:30 p.m.
* Concert in the Park
Sponsored by New Country Bob 106.9
Headline Entertainment: Aaron Lewis
Opening Entertainment: Jordan Rager
Also Appearing: Steel Rail Express
Location: Waterfront Park
Event Details: $30, children under 5 free; gates open at 7 p.m.; show at 7:15 p.m.; no strollers, coolers, outside food or beverages or professional photography; no refunds
Sunday, July 16
Festival Arts & Crafts Market
Location: Promenade at the Waterfront Park
Event Details: 9 a.m.-5 p.m.
River Rally
Sponsored by Butler Marine of Charleston
Location: Local Waters
Event Details: 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
Children’s Day
Sponsored by Coastal Orthodontics
Location: Waterfront Park
Event Details: Free; 11 a.m.-3 p.m.; games, activities, shows, bounce house,prizes
Shrimp Boat Tours
Sponsored by Sea Eagle Market
Location: Waterfront Park Seawall
Event Details: Free; noon-4 p.m.
Teen Dance
Sponsored by John 3:16 Project
Entertainment: DJ Donna
Location: Waterfront Park
Event Details: $10 | 6-9 p.m.; no entry after 8 p.m.; no re-entry allowed; ages 13-17; ID required; clutch purses only (6-by-9 inches); no refunds; no outside food, beverages or coolers
Monday, July 17
Festival Arts & Crafts Market
Location: Promenade at the Waterfront Park
Event Details: 10 a.m.-7 p.m.
* Motown Monday
Sponsored by A&R Dock Builders, McElveen Bail Bonding and Lime Lite Salon
Entertainment: Deas Guyz
Location: Waterfront Park
Event Details: $15, children under 5 free; gates open 7 p.m., show at 8 p.m.; no refunds; no outside food, beverages or coolers
Tuesday, July 18
Festival Arts & Crafts Market
Location: Promenade at the Waterfront Park
Event Details: 10 a.m.-7 p.m.
Hometown Tuesday
Sponsored by Beaufort Regional Chamber of Commerce
Headline Entertainment: Bootless
Location: Waterfront Park
Event Details: Free; gates open 7 p.m., show at 8 p.m.; no outside food, beverages or coolers
Wednesday, July 19
Festival Arts & Crafts Market
Location: Promenade at the Waterfront Park
Event Details: 10 a.m.-7 p.m.
Talent Show
Sponsored by McDonald’s
Hosted by: The Preceptor Omega Chapter of Beta Sigma Phi Sorority
Location: Waterfront Park
Event Details: $10 or free with official 2017 62nd Annual Water Festival T-shirt, children under 5 free; gates open at 6 p.m., show at 7 p.m.; no refunds; no outside food, beverages, or coolers
Thursday, July 20
Festival Arts & Crafts Market
Location: Promenade at the Waterfront Park
Event Details: 10 a.m.-7 p.m.
Lowcountry Supper
Sponsored by WastePro USA
Headline Entertainment: Broke Locals
Opening Entertainment: Eric Daubert
Special Guest Performance: Candice Glover
Featuring: The Whistlers
Location: Waterfront Park
Event Details: $15, children under 5 free; gates open at 6 p.m.; supper served 6-7:30 p.m.; no refunds; no outside food, beverages or coolers
Friday, July 21
Festival Arts & Crafts Market
Location: Promenade at the Waterfront Park
Event Details: 10 a.m.-7 p.m.
Bed Race
Sponsored by Lohr Plumbing
Location: Corner of Bay & Harrington
Event Details: $25 entry per team; 4:30 p.m. check-in, 5 p.m. start time; same day registration based on space availability
* River Dance
Sponsored by City Electric Supply
Entertainment: The Band Punch
Location: Waterfront Park
Event Details: $15; gates open at 7 p.m., show at 8 p.m.; must be 18 or older with valid ID; no refunds; no outside food, beverages, coolers or strollers
Saturday, July 22
Festival Arts & Crafts Market
Location: Promenade at the Waterfront Park
Event Details: 9 a.m.-7 p.m.
Water Festival Grand Parade
Sponsored by Moss, Kuhn & Fleming
Organized by: The Beaufort Lions Club
Location: Downtown Beaufort
Event Details: Free; 10 a.m.-noon
Non-Profit Expo
Location: Waterfront Park Pavilion
Event Details: Free; noon-4 p.m.
Air Show
Sponsored by Executive Flight Training
Location: Waterfront Park
Event Details: Free; 1-4 p.m.; stunt planes, U.S. Coast Guard Search & Rescue demo
Commodore’s Ball
Sponsored by Mike’s Marine Repair
Entertainment: The New Royals
Location: Waterfront Park
Event Details: $10, children under 5 free; gates open at 7 p.m., show at 8 p.m.; no refunds; no outside food, beverages or coolers
Sunday, July 23
Festival Arts & Crafts Market
Location: Promenade at the Waterfront Park
Event Details: 9 a.m.-3 p.m.
Blessing of the Fleet and Parade of Boats
Sponsored by The Past Commodores of the Beaufort Water Festival
Location: Waterfront Park Seawall
Event Details: Free; noon-2 p.m.; boats must register to be eligible for prizes; all applications must be at the judge’s table prior to noon
Festival ends: 3 p.m.