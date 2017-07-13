Beaufort Water Festival 2017 Schedule of Events

* Events where a free shuttle service will be offered from the Beaufort County Government Center at 100 Ribaut Road in Beaufort.

Friday, July 14

Festival Arts & Crafts Market

Location: Promenade at Waterfront Park

Event Details: Noon-7 p.m.

Opening Ceremony

Sponsored by The Preserve at Port Royal

Entertainment: The Parris Island Marine Band & Fireworks at Dusk

Location: Waterfront Park

Event Details: Free; gates open at 6 p.m., ceremony at 7 p.m.

Saturday, July 15

Raft Race

Sponsored by CPM Federal Credit Union

Location: Waterfront Park Seawall

Event Details: 8:30 a.m.-noon

Festival Arts & Crafts Market

Location: Promenade at the Waterfront Park

Event Details: 9 a.m.-7 p.m.

Bocce Tournament

Sponsored by JoCo Construction/Sea Island Elevators

Location: Waterfront Park Main Field

Event Details: Play starts at 9 a.m.

Badminton Tournament

Sponsored by A.C. Harvey’s Screen Printing

Location: Waterfront Park Stage Field

Event Details: Play starts at 9 a.m.

Children’s Toad Fishing Tournament

Sponsored by Plair Enterprises Inc.

Location: Waterfront Park Seawall

Event Details: Free; 10 a.m.-noon; ages 12 and under only; bring your own rod, reel and tackle; bait provided

Sponsor’s Expo

Location: Waterfront Park Pavilion

Event Details: Free; 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Shrimp Boat Tours

Sponsored by Sea Eagle Market

Location: Waterfront Park Seawall

Event Details: Free; noon-4 p.m.

Ski Show

Sponsored by Sports Clips

Location: Waterfront Park

Event Details: Free; 1 p.m. and 3:30 p.m.

* Concert in the Park

Sponsored by New Country Bob 106.9

Headline Entertainment: Aaron Lewis

Opening Entertainment: Jordan Rager

Also Appearing: Steel Rail Express

Location: Waterfront Park

Event Details: $30, children under 5 free; gates open at 7 p.m.; show at 7:15 p.m.; no strollers, coolers, outside food or beverages or professional photography; no refunds

Sunday, July 16

Festival Arts & Crafts Market

Location: Promenade at the Waterfront Park

Event Details: 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

River Rally

Sponsored by Butler Marine of Charleston

Location: Local Waters

Event Details: 9 a.m.-1 p.m.

Children’s Day

Sponsored by Coastal Orthodontics

Location: Waterfront Park

Event Details: Free; 11 a.m.-3 p.m.; games, activities, shows, bounce house,prizes

Shrimp Boat Tours

Sponsored by Sea Eagle Market

Location: Waterfront Park Seawall

Event Details: Free; noon-4 p.m.

Teen Dance

Sponsored by John 3:16 Project

Entertainment: DJ Donna

Location: Waterfront Park

Event Details: $10 | 6-9 p.m.; no entry after 8 p.m.; no re-entry allowed; ages 13-17; ID required; clutch purses only (6-by-9 inches); no refunds; no outside food, beverages or coolers

Monday, July 17

Festival Arts & Crafts Market

Location: Promenade at the Waterfront Park

Event Details: 10 a.m.-7 p.m.

* Motown Monday

Sponsored by A&R Dock Builders, McElveen Bail Bonding and Lime Lite Salon

Entertainment: Deas Guyz

Location: Waterfront Park

Event Details: $15, children under 5 free; gates open 7 p.m., show at 8 p.m.; no refunds; no outside food, beverages or coolers

Tuesday, July 18

Festival Arts & Crafts Market

Location: Promenade at the Waterfront Park

Event Details: 10 a.m.-7 p.m.

Hometown Tuesday

Sponsored by Beaufort Regional Chamber of Commerce

Headline Entertainment: Bootless

Location: Waterfront Park

Event Details: Free; gates open 7 p.m., show at 8 p.m.; no outside food, beverages or coolers

Wednesday, July 19

Festival Arts & Crafts Market

Location: Promenade at the Waterfront Park

Event Details: 10 a.m.-7 p.m.

Talent Show

Sponsored by McDonald’s

Hosted by: The Preceptor Omega Chapter of Beta Sigma Phi Sorority

Location: Waterfront Park

Event Details: $10 or free with official 2017 62nd Annual Water Festival T-shirt, children under 5 free; gates open at 6 p.m., show at 7 p.m.; no refunds; no outside food, beverages, or coolers

Thursday, July 20

Festival Arts & Crafts Market

Location: Promenade at the Waterfront Park

Event Details: 10 a.m.-7 p.m.

Lowcountry Supper

Sponsored by WastePro USA

Headline Entertainment: Broke Locals

Opening Entertainment: Eric Daubert

Special Guest Performance: Candice Glover

Featuring: The Whistlers

Location: Waterfront Park

Event Details: $15, children under 5 free; gates open at 6 p.m.; supper served 6-7:30 p.m.; no refunds; no outside food, beverages or coolers

Friday, July 21

Festival Arts & Crafts Market

Location: Promenade at the Waterfront Park

Event Details: 10 a.m.-7 p.m.

Bed Race

Sponsored by Lohr Plumbing

Location: Corner of Bay & Harrington

Event Details: $25 entry per team; 4:30 p.m. check-in, 5 p.m. start time; same day registration based on space availability

* River Dance

Sponsored by City Electric Supply

Entertainment: The Band Punch

Location: Waterfront Park

Event Details: $15; gates open at 7 p.m., show at 8 p.m.; must be 18 or older with valid ID; no refunds; no outside food, beverages, coolers or strollers

Saturday, July 22

Festival Arts & Crafts Market

Location: Promenade at the Waterfront Park

Event Details: 9 a.m.-7 p.m.

Water Festival Grand Parade

Sponsored by Moss, Kuhn & Fleming

Organized by: The Beaufort Lions Club

Location: Downtown Beaufort

Event Details: Free; 10 a.m.-noon

Non-Profit Expo

Location: Waterfront Park Pavilion

Event Details: Free; noon-4 p.m.

Air Show

Sponsored by Executive Flight Training

Location: Waterfront Park

Event Details: Free; 1-4 p.m.; stunt planes, U.S. Coast Guard Search & Rescue demo

Commodore’s Ball

Sponsored by Mike’s Marine Repair

Entertainment: The New Royals

Location: Waterfront Park

Event Details: $10, children under 5 free; gates open at 7 p.m., show at 8 p.m.; no refunds; no outside food, beverages or coolers

Sunday, July 23

Festival Arts & Crafts Market

Location: Promenade at the Waterfront Park

Event Details: 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

Blessing of the Fleet and Parade of Boats

Sponsored by The Past Commodores of the Beaufort Water Festival

Location: Waterfront Park Seawall

Event Details: Free; noon-2 p.m.; boats must register to be eligible for prizes; all applications must be at the judge’s table prior to noon

Festival ends: 3 p.m.