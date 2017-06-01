Beaufort remembers those who served

Photo above: A visibly shaken woman identifying herself simply as “mom” straightenw up the grave of her son, U.S. Army Pvt. Jeffery Harris, 18, on Memorial Day at Beaufort National Cemetery in Beaufort. Harris was killed in action during combat operations in the Middle East a few years ago. Photo by Bob Sofaly.

Staff reports

Hundreds of people turned out for the annual Memorial Day parade in Beaufort and the somber ceremony at the National Cemetery.

In advance of the ceremony, thousands of flags were placed at the gravesites in the cemetery.

Another Memorial Day ceremony was held at the new Beaufort County Disabilities and Special Needs (DSN) at 100 Clear Water Way in Beaufort, where the old flag was retired and a new one hoisted.

“Every morning, those that we serve at DSN walk out to the flag pole to raise Old Glory and then return to lower her for the night,” according to a release from Beaufort County Disabilities and Special Needs.

“The excitement on their faces and in their voices each day is in itself, a moving patriotic moment.

“Those that tend to the flag duties anxiously await the opportunity to properly fold Old Glory to rest for the night before flying proudly, yet another day.”