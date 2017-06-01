_DSC9974 (1)

Beaufort remembers those who served

Photo above: A visibly shaken woman identifying herself simply as “mom” straightenw up the grave of her son, U.S. Army Pvt. Jeffery Harris, 18, on Memorial Day at Beaufort National Cemetery in Beaufort. Harris was killed in action during combat operations in the Middle East a few years ago. Photo by Bob Sofaly.

A new flag was raised and the old one retired at Beaufort County Disabilities & Special Needs Department. The Marine Corps Junior ROTC from Whale Branch Early College High School helped at the cermeony. Photo provided.
Staff reports

Hundreds of people turned out for the annual Memorial Day parade in Beaufort and the somber ceremony at the National Cemetery.

In advance of the ceremony, thousands of flags were placed at the gravesites in the cemetery.

Another Memorial Day ceremony was held at the new Beaufort County Disabilities and Special Needs (DSN) at 100 Clear Water Way in Beaufort, where the old flag was retired and a new one hoisted.

“Every morning, those that we serve at DSN walk out to the flag pole to raise Old Glory and then return to lower her for the night,” according to a release from Beaufort County Disabilities and Special Needs. 

“The excitement on their faces and in their voices each day is in itself, a moving patriotic moment. 

“Those that tend to the flag duties anxiously await the opportunity to properly fold Old Glory to rest for the night before flying proudly, yet another day.”

Barbara Pinto-Maurer, above, places American flags on some of the more than 19,000 head stones on May 25. Hundreds of area school children helped place flags on the more than 19,000 headstones in preparation for Monday’s annual Memorial Day Ceremony. Photo by Bob Sofaly.
