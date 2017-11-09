Beaufort Memorial retains excellence designation

In recognition of its nurse-friendly work environment, Beaufort Memorial Hospital once again earned the Pathway to Excellence designation from the American Nurses Credentialing Center (ANCC).

One of only five hospitals in the state to receive the honor, BMH was the first hospital in South Carolina to achieve the designation in 2011.

“The ANCC Pathway to Excellence is the seal of approval that Beaufort Memorial provides an excellent practice environment for nurses and other clinicians,” said BMH Associate Vice President Susie Roos, who spearheaded the hospital’s effort to achieve the designation. “It’s a win-win because everyone benefits when the practice environment improves.”

Established in 2007, the national program was developed to improve both the quality of patient care and the professional satisfaction of nurses by providing a workplace where they can excel. Nurses can trust a hospital with the Pathway designation will respect nursing contributions, support professional development and nurture optimal practice environments.

To date, there are only 151 Pathway designated organizations in the United States.

To remain a Pathway to Excellence hospital, an organization must reapply every four years. This spring, BMH submitted a comprehensive 1,400-page report to the ANCC, providing the organization with evidence the hospital has met six practice standards essential to an ideal nursing practice environment.

As part of the extensive review process, the hospital’s 300-plus nurses were asked to respond to a confidential online survey verifying the hospital follows the prescribed practices and policies. A critical element of the application process, it exemplifies the theme of empowering and giving nurses a voice.

“The Pathway to Excellence designation means we work in an environment where nurses are valued for their contributions,” said Karen Carroll, Beaufort Memorial’s chief nursing officer and vice president of patient care services. “When nurses feel empowered, satisfied and engaged, they perform better – which leads to better patient outcomes.”

To learn more about Beaufort Memorial Hospital, visit www.BeaufortMemorial.org.