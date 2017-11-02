Beaufort Memorial earns ’A’ for patient safety

Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade, a national nonprofit healthcare ratings organization, awarded Beaufort Memorial an “A” for the third time in a row in its fall 2017 report card. Out of the 46 hospitals in South Carolina, BMH was one of only 19 to receive the top grade, and one of only 13 hospitals to receive an “A” in three successive reports.

“Beaufort Memorial has worked diligently to maintain the highest levels of patient safety in every area of care from hospital-acquired infections to preventing adverse drug reactions,” said BMH President and CEO Russell Baxley. “Once again achieving an ‘A’ grade is a testament to the commitment our staff has shown to protecting our patients.”

Developed under the guidance of an expert panel, Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade uses 30 measures of hospital safety data to assign A, B, C, D and F grades to more than 2,600 hospitals twice a year. Hospitals are graded based on how they scored in five major categories: infections, problems with surgery, practices to prevent errors, safety problems, and doctors, nurses and hospital staff.

Beaufort Memorial was one of 832 awarded an “A” for its commitment to keeping patients safe and meeting the highest safety standards in the U.S.

Last year, BMH invested in a $100,000 portable robot that kills antibiotic-resistant germs using high-intensity, pulsed ultraviolet light. It was the first hospital in South Carolina to use the cutting-edge technology, proven effective in hospitals like the MD Anderson Cancer Centers.

In addition, the nonprofit hospital created a pharmacist-led medication reconciliation team tasked with obtaining a complete and accurate record of a patient’s drug regimen at admission and then monitoring it throughout the continuum of care to prevent inadvertent medication errors.

“It takes consistent, unwavering dedication to patients to achieve the highest standards of patient safety. An ‘A’ Safety Grade recognizes hospitals for this accomplishment,” said Leah Binder, president and CEO of The Leapfrog Group. “We congratulate the clinicians, board, management and staff of Beaufort Memorial for showing the country what it means to put patient safety first.”

To view individual hospital grades and state rankings, go to www.hospitalsafetygrade.org.