Beaufort honors veterans with parade, more

Photo above: An unidentified Vietnam veteran finds a friend in the crowd. Photos by Bob Sofaly.

It was a gorgeous day for the Beaufort Veterans Day Parade and Ceremony on Nov. 11. The annual parade, which included marchers, bands and floats, stepped off in downtown Beaufort and wove around downtown to the Beaufort National Cemetery.

A ceremony featured the Parris Island Marine Band at the Beaufort National Cemetery.

The speaker at the ceremony was Glenn Blackburn, a 27-year veteran of the 101st Airborne Division of the U.S. Army. He is a Purple Heart recipient and is also active with Tee It Up for Troops, the On Course Foundation and the Folds of Honor Foundation.