Beaufort honors veterans with parade, more

Photo above: An unidentified Vietnam veteran finds a friend in the crowd. Photos by Bob Sofaly.

It was a gorgeous day for the Beaufort Veterans Day Parade and Ceremony on Nov. 11. The annual parade, which included marchers, bands and floats, stepped off in downtown Beaufort and wove around downtown to the Beaufort National Cemetery.

A ceremony featured the Parris Island Marine Band at the Beaufort National Cemetery. 

The speaker at the ceremony was Glenn Blackburn, a 27-year veteran of the 101st Airborne Division of the U.S. Army. He is a Purple Heart recipient and is also active with Tee It Up for Troops, the On Course Foundation and the Folds of Honor Foundation.

Emily Kelly waves to the crowd during the annual Veterans Day Parade. Emily’s dad, firefighter Keith Kelly, was driving a fire truck in the parade.
Members of VFW Post 207 wave to the crowd.
Retired Marine Corps Master Sgt. James Handrinos, center, stands front and center on the American Legion float makes its ways down Carteret Street during the annual Veterans Day Parade.

The Parris Island Marine Band leads the annual Veterans Day Parade on Nov. 11.
