Beaufort area celebrates 4th in grand style

Photo above: When the tide comes in, there is no where to run as these beachgoers found out during high tide at The Sands Beach in Port Royal. Hundreds of people converged on the popular spot on July 4 for the fireworks show. Photos by Bob Sofaly.

Throughout the Beaufort area, Independence Day was celebrated in grand fashion. In addition to the annual fireworks shows, there were several picnics and other events as folks braved the heat to wish our country a happy birthday.

One of those events was at Riverview Baptist Church, where about 100 people attended the July 4 celebration.

“Most of them are inside (the church) where it’s cooler” said the Rev. Leon Meadows, paster of Riverview Baptist. “That’s where the food is too.”

But outside there was Giant Jinga, kiddie pools and the ever popular corn hole games going on for those who braved the brutal humidity.

Meanwhile, hundreds of people turned out at The Sands Beach in Port Royal to take in the fireworks show, listen to music and celebrate the day. Also on the Fourth, the heat drove many people to the Green Street Pool at the Charles Lind Brown Center, where they cooled off and had fun.