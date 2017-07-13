_DSC0726

Beaufort area celebrates 4th in grand style

Photo above: When the tide comes in, there is no where to run as these beachgoers found out during high tide at The Sands Beach in Port Royal. Hundreds of people converged on the popular spot on July 4 for the fireworks show. Photos by Bob Sofaly.

Throughout the Beaufort area, Independence Day was celebrated in grand fashion. In addition to the annual fireworks shows, there were several picnics and other events as folks braved the heat to wish our country a happy birthday.

One of those events was at Riverview Baptist Church, where about 100 people attended the July 4 celebration.

“Most of them are inside (the church) where it’s cooler” said the Rev. Leon Meadows, paster of Riverview Baptist. “That’s where the food is too.”

But outside there was Giant Jinga, kiddie pools and the ever popular corn hole games going on for those who braved the brutal humidity. 

Meanwhile, hundreds of people turned out at The Sands Beach in Port Royal to take in the fireworks show, listen to music and celebrate the day. Also on the Fourth, the heat drove many people to the Green Street Pool at the Charles Lind Brown Center, where they cooled off and had fun.

Jonathan Salazar makes sure his son Jothan’s goggles are adjusted properly while playing at the Green Street pool on the Fourth of July at Charles Lind Brown Center.
The Rev. Leon Meadows, pastor of Riverview Baptist Church, tosses one of his bags during a friendly game of cornhole. At left is Jeremy Todd.
Sapphire Herreman, right, gets fireworks painted on her face by volunteer Megan Gartlan during the Fourth of July celebration at The Sands Beach in Port Royal.
Trae Moore gets just a little more banana pudding in the fellowship hall during the Independence Day celebration at Riverview Baptist Church.
Helping to keep the party going, the High Velocity Band from Bloomingdale, Ga., played their brand of southern rock music at The Sands Beach in Port Royal. Pictured here are, from left, drummer Glenn Smith, lead guitarist Ray Tomasina and bass player Ronnie Able. Not shown is keyboardist Doug Lanier.
