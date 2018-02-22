Beaufort Academy hires Clifford as new football coach

Beaufort High School football coach Mark Clifford announced last week that he will become the new head football coach at Beaufort Academy.

Clifford had a successful record leading the football program at Beaufort High for the past 14 seasons.

Beaufort Academy Athletic Director Neal McCarty stated, “Coach Clifford brings a wealth of football knowledge and experience to our football program. His passion, enthusiasm for the game and work ethic is contagious. Our student-athletes are fortunate to have him as their head coach.”

“In searching for a new leader for the football program, we were looking for someone who would help us reach higher levels of excellence in all aspects of being a student-athlete,” McCarty said. “I believe we found a leader with the experience, knowledge and personality to grow our program and help produce well-rounded student-athletes who are successful both on and off the field.”

Coach Clifford said, “I am fired up about the opportunity to create a consistent winner with the BA football program. Dr. Durbin and I did it before, and there is a good chance we could do it again!”

Dr. Dan Durbin, headmaster at Beaufort Academy, was the former principal at Beaufort High.

Clifford will start with BA when the 2018 football season kicks off in August.