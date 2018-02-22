Bands, Brews & BBQ coming this weekend

This weekend will be full of food, music and fun at the 9th annual Bands, Brews & BBQ to benefit FRIENDS of Caroline Hospice. On Friday, Feb. 23, and Saturday, Feb. 24., Paris Avenue will be the location of this official South Carolina Barbecue Association sanctioned event that kicks off the 2018 season and is hosted by the Town of Port Royal.

Friday night is the Wing Throw Down from 6 to 9 p.m. where attendees can sample a variety of wing recipes and craft beer while enjoying live music by the Walker Harris Band. Saturday is tasting day from noon to 4 p.m., with cook teams from across the Southeast serving award-winning barbecue. Kids can play in the fun zone while adults enjoy live music and entertainment by Broke Locals, The Brewer Band, Frogmore Stu and Chris Jones. Awards will be presented on Saturday by the South Carolina BBQ Association.

General admission passes are available online and at the gate for $10 per day, with children 12 and under free.The sampling of wings Friday night and barbecue Saturday will be available by purchasing tickets for $1. Beer, wine and soda will also be available for purchase.

To purchase tickets or for more information, visit friendsofcarolinehospice.org or call 843-525- 6257.