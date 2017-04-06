Balance mind, body, spirit for balanced life

By Dr. Kristie Wallace

Much like a Romanian gymnast, perfect balance is what we strive for.

The body by design, craves balance. Balance is harmony. Just as the right leg balances the left, the stomach muscles balance the back muscles.

So how does a well-balanced body pertain to life?

Simply put, when your physical and mental health are compromised, your vitality becomes diminished. Ailments such as depression, anxiety and chronic pain feed off of our mind and spirit.

The worse our balance is, the worse we feel.

Our bodies are finely tuned indicators provided we stop long enough to listen. When the oil light comes on in our car, we know to change the oil or bad things will happen. Just like that oil light, our body is the indicator that something needs to be changed with our mind and spirit.

Let’s say you wake up one morning with a pain in your back, which gets worse over the course of the week. By the weekend, you are weaker than you were on Monday and unable to enjoy your much-anticipated relaxation.

Each day you ignore your body’s indicators your mind and spirit worsen. That’s fine and dandy, but during this time you are struggling financially as well. Therefore, the mind is consumed with worry and stress, which is increasing the pain in your back.

Adding onto that, the spirit gets run down, tired, derailed, depressed.

Now, you have chronic pain, financial dismay and you are going into overall “fecal matter hitting the fan” mode.

Something may be out of balance physically, mentally or spiritually.

All of these symptoms are a sign that something is “out of whack” or inflamed.

Life is stressful, yes! But it’s how we overcome that stress or our mindset that can counteract the “crazy” that life brings.

What can you do?

There are many people out there who are willing to help. It’s perfectly normal not to do it all by yourself; we all need help. However, here are a few steps you can take on your own to get you started on the path to BMS wellness:

• Balance the body. If you are in pain, try chiropractic, massage, acupuncture, physical therapy, nutrition, visit your primary doctor to find out what the cause is. Whatever the step is, start by taking one. It may take many steps, but eventually you will climb that mountain. Don’t stop when you are about to reach the peak.

Exercise at least three times a week. Get the heart pumping. Luckily, we have many personal trainers, running groups, yoga studios gyms, and lots of beautiful scenery to enjoy.

Eat better. Cut down on sugar, alcohol and that nightly heavy pasta dish or fast food. Watch your portion size. Increase your greens. Stay hydrated.

I’m not saying don’t live. I’m saying just the opposite. Live longer and please eat, have fun, enjoy life, but do all things in moderation.

• Balance the mind. Stay sharp. Do crossword puzzles, find creative outlets, get a hobby that challenges your brain.

Stop thinking negative thoughts. You are good enough. You are beautiful in every way. You are here to spread that beauty.

What our mind thinks or perceives can be detrimental to our health.

For example, “I’m not good enough for this job” or “I’m too fat” or “I can’t do this or that” may lead to a poor self-image and depression or anxiety. Somehow, somewhere a little seed was planted to create a negative thought process. Change it. Life is too short to think you aren’t worth it.

Why create excess stress to impress others and not love yourself? Love yourself! Start saying, “I love me” every day. It’s that easy.

It may even make you giggle at yourself doing it, but it is literally the thought that counts.

If your mind becomes overwhelmed with negative thinking, seek an outside source of help, such as a therapist or counselor.

• Balance the spirit. Pray, meditate, spend time with positive people, volunteer, do yoga, do good deeds and/or simply be kind.

Reconnect by walking on the beach or through the woods. Take in and appreciate nature. Look around, we have beauty everywhere.

Take a deep breath. Heck, take 10 breaths. Stop thinking, clear your mind for an hour every day; unless you are too busy then do it for two hours. Just 5-10 minutes is enough to increase “happy hormones” such as dopamine and decrease stress levels.

Ending note: We have this one body, let’s take care of it. I hope this helps, and I pray that you continue to be blessed.

Dr. Kristie Wallace owns Beaufort Chiropractic and Wellness Center. She offers myriad chiropractic techniques and wellness advise. She is a United States Air Force veteran, who served in Operation Enduring Freedom and the Iraqi War. Beaufort Chiropractic is at 703 Bladen St. Call 843-522-1115.