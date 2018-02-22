BA student named the 2018 Thomas H. Horton Jr. Scholarship recipient

Pictured from above left to right: Michelle Onoff, Julian Alicknavitch, and Beaufort Academy Head of School, Dr. Dan Durbin. Photo provided.

Beaufort Academy and the Thomas H. Horton, Jr. Memorial Scholarship committee announced the 13th annual scholarship recipient, junior Julian Alicknavitch, son of Michelle Onoff and Victor Alicknavitch.

Tom Horton was a beloved teacher and coach at Beaufort Academy for 23 years. In 2003, Mr. Horton passed away, leaving a legacy behind at the school. His family established the Thomas H. Horton Jr. Memorial Scholarship in 2004 to memorialize his life, and commemorate his contributions to the development of the minds and characters of students.

Due to Mr. Horton’s love of travel, the scholarship is designated to give Beaufort Academy students a chance to participate in a summer study abroad program. Julian, the 2018 recipient, inspired to see a different part of the world from someone else’s point of view, will be planning on visiting Peru, where he will be taken to Cusco into the Andes Mountains where their group stays in a native village. He will be studying the history of this civilization, how they lived, how they grew their food in the high altitudes, and how they lived their daily lives.

During the last 12 years, the scholarship has allowed recipients the chance to study abroad in a variety of locations including England, Italy, Scotland, Switzerland, Spain, France, Peru, Ecuador and the Galapagos Islands.