Auditions to be held for USCB production on Conroy

The USCB Center for the Arts and the Beaufort Theatre Company will hold auditions for “CONRACK,” a musical based on Pat Conroy’s famous semi-autobiographical novel, “The Water is Wide.”

Auditions will be held from 6-7:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 20, and Wednesday, June 21, in the CFA auditorium.

“CONRACK” begins with the superintendent of schools in 1960s Beaufort, who is desperate for anyone to teach school on Yamacraw Island. The school there has been totally neglected by the school system: no books, no blackboard, no attention being paid to the students. In fact, one has to take a boat from the mainland to even reach the island.

Into this hornet’s nest walks Conroy, almost 30, idealistic the way only a ‘60s hippie could be, and recently fired from his 20th job in five years.

He is only too happy to answer the ad for a teacher, especially since Dr. Piedmont informs him that “no experience is exactly what I’m lookin’ for.”

When Conroy meets the children, Cindy Lou, Mary, Prophet, Anna, Top Cat and Richard, he discovers that they can scarcely read or write, they know little math and they are wildly undisciplined. But their anger barely conceals their desperate need for a teacher who will actually care. Conroy is determined to be that teacher for them.

The “CONCRACK” production team will include Granville Burgess, director; Bonnie Hargrove, producer and assistant director; Jordan Plair, music director; Christopher Crabb, choreographer; Greg Rawls, set design; Pat Willcox , costume designer; and Scott Gibbs, Gullah culture consultant.

The cast will include:

• Two males (white): one age 30-ish; one age 40-plus;

• Four females (African-American): three “older” age 50-plus and one in their 30s and very attractive;

• Two males (African-American) age 50-plus;

• Three female children, ages 8-16 (African-American);

• And three male children, ages 8-16 (African-American).

Those auditioning should bring a non-returnable photo, and should wear comfortable clothing and be prepared to sing 16 bars from a Broadway musical.

Those auditioning should also provide sheet music or pre-recorded music. Musical theater experience is preferable but not required.

For additional information, contact the Center for the Arts at 843-521-4145.