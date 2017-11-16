Auditions for ‘America’s Got Talent’ coming to area

NBC’s ”America’s Got Talent” (AGT) is back on the road looking for the best variety acts the nation has to offer, and will be hosting auditions on Sunday, Nov. 19, at the Savannah International Trade & Convention Center at 1 International Drive in Savannah.

This past summer AGT celebrated its most watched season ever, with an average of 16 million viewers per episode. In addition, the show was a huge social success, garnering more than 2.6 billion views across social media platforms.

Season 12 saw the crowning of 12-year-old singing ventriloquist Darci Lynne Farmer from Oklahoma City as the AGT winner.

In addition to the $1 million grand prize, Darci headlined the ”America’s Got Talent” Live stage show inside the PH Showroom at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino in Las Vegas.

The sold-out show ran from Nov. 2-5, with additional special guest Season 12 finalists that performed including singer Angelica Hale, comedian Preacher Lawson and dance group Light Balance.

“America’s Got Talent” continues to get bigger and better each and every year,” said AGT Executive Producer Sam Donnelly. “The show never fails to discover the best and most exciting acts the country has to offer. We literally change lives and make careers on the AGT stage.

“I encourage anyone who thinks they have a talent worth sharing to audition for this next season.”

“America’s Got Talent” celebrates acts of any age and any talent. Throughout the history of the show, AGT has discovered and jump started careers for acts such as singer Grace VanderWaal, who went on to release her first EP, titled “Perfectly Imperfect,” which became the highest-selling EP of 2016.

Additionally, singer Jackie Evancho, who dazzled audiences on the AGT stage, has gone on to release a series of platinum and gold albums with sales of more than 2.5 million in the U.S.

Acts of any age and any talent are encouraged to register at www.AGTAuditions.com. Acts not able to make it to one of the cities can submit an online audition video through this same website.