Annual Boots & Bling set for Oct. 14

Photo above: Folks have fun dancing at the annual Boots & Bling YMCA fundraiser. Photo provided.

The Wardle Family YMCA of Beaufort County will hold its 8th Annual Boots & Bling Fundraiser & Silent Auction, presented by CBC National Bank, from 6-10 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 14, at Tabby Place in downtown Beaufort.

This year’s “rustic chic” soiree includes a silent auction, live auction, cocktail hour, food provided by local eateries and music by Veterans’ Pride Entertainment Service curated to inspire a full dance floor.

Of particular note this year is the Boots & Bling live auction, which will feature one-of-a-kind works of art from five well-known local artists.

The artists were tasked to create a piece of art that exemplifies what the Y and its programs mean to them and/or how the Y impacts our community.

“We are thrilled to have these six local artists not just donate their incredible works, but also share their enthusiasm for the Y through their art with our community, “ said Carmen Meyer, the 2017 Boots & Bling Committee chair.

Artists include Pam Hagan, Linda Hunt, Mary Jane Martin, Mary Grayson Segars, Bob Spielman and Lenore Spielman.

“While these pieces will be put up for auction during our ‘live’ event the night of Boots and Bling, they can be previewed online starting on Oct. 2. Just go to our online auction site at charityauctionstoday.com/auctions/BBAuction2017-2710,” said Meyer.

Bidding for the silent auction is 24 hours a day, seven days a week through 9:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 14.

Some of the items in this year’s auction include a handmade queen-size Texas Star quilt by June Jones, Walt Disney World tickets, airline tickets, a lady’s cruiser Electra bicycle, artwork by equestrian artist Karen Day, jewelry, a fishing excursion, salon services, hotel stays, spa packages, golf and much more.

Boots & Bling is a highlight of the fall season in Beaufort and an event where folks can let loose, have a fun night out with friends all while helping the Y raise funds for its annual capital campaign.

Kaylin Garst, Wardle Family Y executive branch director said, “2017 marks the third year of CBC National Bank as presenting sponsor of our event and we are so appreciative of their continued support.”

Sponsorships are integral to producing a successful event and community partners like Schiller & Hamilton Law Firm, Publix, Lowcountry Insurance Services, May River Dermatology, Q on Bay, Sutcliffe Golf Cars and many more local businesses and individuals help make Boots & Bling a fall favorite.

“This year we are working to raise funds at our event to create a better childcare pick-up and drop-off area, making it more convenient and safer, update fitness facilities, increase parking, and create storage for youth program equipment, “ Garst added.

Since 2014 the Y has included a golf cart raffle as part of the Boots & Bling event. This year the shiny black golf cart is a 2009 Yamaha with new tires, batteries, windshield, lights and fold-down rear seat provided by Sutcliffe Golf Cars.

Tickets for the golf cart raffle are $25 each or five for $100. You do not need to be present to win.

Y staff will contact the winner within 36 hours of the event’s end if the winner is not present at Boots and Bling on Oct. 14.

Event tickets can be purchased at the Y in Port Royal (1801 Richmond Ave.) or at the door the night of the event.

Tickets are $50 each & $90/couple. Tickets include a cocktail hour, barbecue dinner buffet, beer/wine and entertainment.

There will be a cash bar for mixed drinks.