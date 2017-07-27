Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc. honors caregivers

Photo above: Members of Nu Delta Omega Chapter, Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc., are pictured with local caregivers at the Helena House in Port Royal. The caregivers were showered with gifts and given some extra pampering for the support they give to others affected by Alzheimer’s and related illnesses. Photo provided.

Since June 21 is the first day of summer and is the longest day of the year, Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc. designated this day as one of its Impact Days.

As partners with the National Alzheimer’s Association, all sorority chapters — over 950 worldwide — initiate projects and programs to show support to those affected by the disease and their caregivers.

The chapter honored the caregivers for the hard jobs that they do and reminded them of the importance of taking care of themselves as they so diligently take care of others every day.

Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc. is an international service-oriented organization of professional women located in the 50 states and abroad.

The sorority chose Alzheimer’s disease as one of its target programs to assist in educating and bringing awareness to the disease. Nu Delta Omega members have been working with Alzheimer’s Family Service of Greater Beaufort for four years.

For more information about the sorority, visit www.aka1908.com and for Alzheimer’s services, go to www.afsgb.org.