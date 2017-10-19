A special event for special people

Folks came out in droves on Oct. 14 for the ABLE Fall Festival hosted by the ABLE Foundation. The ABLE Foundation is a nonprofit organization created to provide support and resources to the Beaufort County Department of Disabilities and Special Needs (DSN). DSN provides services to individuals with developmental disabilities and their families in Beaufort County, which is not provided with federal, state or county funds. The bazaar featured games, music, arts and crafts, food and more. Visit www.co.beaufort.sc.us/departments/Community-Services/disabilities-and-special-needs or www.ablefoundationbc.org. Photos by SK Signs & Designs.