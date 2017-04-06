ridgeland1

A solemn salute

in Community by

Photo above: Cpl. Frank Anderson, U.S. Army Air Corps, stands at attention and salutes during the playing of Star Spangled Banner. Photos by Bob Sofaly.

The Parris Island Marine Band opened last Saturday’s event with the Star Spangled Banner while the Sun City Color Guard “posted the colors” during the 75th anniversary celebration of the end of World War II at the Morris Center for Lowcountry Heritage in Ridgeland.
The Parris Island Marine Band opened last Saturday’s event with the Star Spangled Banner while the Sun City Color Guard “posted the colors” during the 75th anniversary celebration of the end of World War II at the Morris Center for Lowcountry Heritage in Ridgeland.

World War II veterans were honored last Saturday, April 1 during the 75th anniversary celebration of the end of the war at the Morris Center for Lowcountry Heritage in Ridgeland. The Parris Island Marine Corps Band performed while the Sun City Color Guard “posted the colors.”

On hand were two veterans from the Greatest Generation who served during WWII. Frank Anderson, 93, of Toms River, N.J., was a corporal in the U.S. Army Air Corps serving in B-26 Marauders in both North African and European theaters. Russel Smith of Sun City, who boasted being “93-and-a-half,” served in the U.S. Navy aboard the battleship USS Massachusetts.

Russell Smith, 93, shows off the veteran’s pin on his cap. Smith served in the U.S. Navy during WWII.
Russell Smith, 93, shows off the veteran’s pin on his cap. Smith served in the U.S. Navy during WWII.
Email this to someoneShare on LinkedInPrint this pageShare on FacebookTweet about this on Twitter

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

*