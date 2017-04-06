A solemn salute

Photo above: Cpl. Frank Anderson, U.S. Army Air Corps, stands at attention and salutes during the playing of Star Spangled Banner. Photos by Bob Sofaly.

World War II veterans were honored last Saturday, April 1 during the 75th anniversary celebration of the end of the war at the Morris Center for Lowcountry Heritage in Ridgeland. The Parris Island Marine Corps Band performed while the Sun City Color Guard “posted the colors.”

On hand were two veterans from the Greatest Generation who served during WWII. Frank Anderson, 93, of Toms River, N.J., was a corporal in the U.S. Army Air Corps serving in B-26 Marauders in both North African and European theaters. Russel Smith of Sun City, who boasted being “93-and-a-half,” served in the U.S. Navy aboard the battleship USS Massachusetts.