Lending a helping hand

Photo above: Members of the Classic Car & Truck Club of Beaufort try in vain to beat the rain while loading a 1952 Ford pickup truck during the club’s 6th Annual Meal on Wheels on Sunday at Bricks Restaurant. The classic cars and trucks gave way to more modern transportation to help keep the food dry. Photos by Bob Sofaly.

By Bob Sofaly

A local restaurant and their elves worked overtime to prepare and deliver meals for those who may otherwise have gone without on Christmas Eve.

Bricks restaurant in Beaufort purchased, prepared and bagged 250 meals for Meals on Wheels clients and relied on the Classic Car & Truck Club of Beaufort to deliver them on Christmas Eve.

“We buy the food and fix it right here,” said Bricks owner, Josh Poticha. “My crew works all night to get the food prepared.”

Poticha said the first year there were only 60 meals to prepare, “but now we are up to 250 meals,” he said as owners of classic cars grabbed bags to be delivered.

However, the rain dampened the effort a bit. Ken Szarek, owner of a classic Oldsmobile, said his windshield wipers haven’t worked in 30 years. He went home and got the family SUV to deliver the meals.