2017 Air Show expected to be spectacular

Photo above: The MCAS Beaufort Air Show is sure to be filled with excitement as pilots perform exciting maneuvers. Photos by Bob Sofaly.

Staff reports

Marine Corps Air Station Beaufort will host nearly 100,000 of its closest friends and neighbors at the Beaufort Air Show on Saturday, April 29, and Sunday, April 30.

The event will showcase naval aviation at its best. The highlight will be the United States Naval Flight Demonstration Team, the Blue Angels.

The mission of the Air Show is three-fold: to promote the Marine Corps and Navy recruiting efforts, to demonstrate the full force and capabilities of the military and to say “thank you” to the members of the surrounding communities who support the men and women who serve the nation and are stationed at the Air Station and in the Tri-Command area, according to www.beaufortairshow.com.

Here’s some information about the show:

When and Where

The MCAS Beaufort Air Show will be held from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at the air station in Beaufort off U.S. 21/Trask Parkway.

Tickets

General admission is free, but for special box seat tickets, visit www.beaufortairshow.com.

Parking

Parking will be in the adjacent parking lot at MCAS Beaufort. Upon entering MCAS Beaufort, security personnel will direct you to the general parking areas. Parking will be available on a first come, first served basis.

Displays

There will be a wide variety of aircraft, military vehicles and classic cars on display at the show.

The Performers

The performances at the air show will include:

• U.S. Navy Blue Angels: The Blue Angels exhibit choreographed refinements of skills possessed by all naval aviators. The Blue Angels’ C-130, affectionately known as Fat Albert, will demonstrate aerobatic maneuvers.

Visit www.blueangels.navy.mil.

• F-16 Viper Demonstration Team: The Air Combat Command F-16 Viper Demonstration Team at Shaw AFB performs precision aerial maneuvers to demonstrate the unique capabilities by one of the Air Force’s premier multi-role fighters, the F-16 Fighting Falcon.

Visit www.acc.af.mil.

• F-35B: Designed with the entire battle space in mind, the F-35 is the most flexible, technologically sophisticated multirole fighter ever built.

• Jim Tobul: This is the man behind the stick in “Korean War Hero,” a Chance-Vought F4U-4 Corsair. An avid pilot for over 40 years, Tobul performs dramatic aerial displays in his legendary aircraft. He will be performing The Class of ’45 dual routine with Scott Yoak in his P-51D Mustang “Quick Silver.”

Visit www.koreanwarhero.com.

• MARSOC Parachute Jump: An elite team of Marines will demonstrate one the versatile capabilities of the Special Operation Command.

• Mike Goulian: Millions of air show spectators around the globe have witnessed the ferocity of a Mike Goulian air show performance. Every roll, pull, and tumble of his flight is a deliberate execution of precision.

Visit www.mikegoulian.com.

Other event information

• The Parris Island Marine Band will perform.

• There will be a Kids’ Zone with bounce houses, obstacle courses, giant slides and more.

Admission is $10 per child. The Kids’ Zone will be open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day. Parents must accompany their children at all times.

Socks must be worn in the Kids’ Zone.

• This year marks the introduction of the MCAS Beaufort Air Show Coloring Banner. In the spirit of encouraging children to come together to learn, play, and create, a 20-foot-by-6-foot mural will be placed near the Kids’ Zone.

Parents are encouraged to bring their children and let them color and draw on the mural. The finished mural will be given to the show’s sponsor, Centex, as a thank you gift.

• Helicopter rides will be available. A ride in a UH-1H Huey is $85 for 6-8 minutes; a ride in an AH-1F Cobra is $350 for 8-10 minutes or $550 for 12-15 minutes.

• There will also be a wide variety of exhibitors at the show.

Do’s

• Wear comfortable shoes as the flightline is paved and you may walk long distances.

• Discard trash in the trash receptacles.

• Dress for the weather as the MCAS Beaufort Air Show will go on rain or shine.

• Wear hearing protection – it is highly encouraged for all MCAS Beaufort Air Show spectators, especially for young children.

Don’ts

• Leave bags and packages unattended – they will be removed from the premises.

• Smoke near aircrafts or the flightline during the MCAS Beaufort Air Show.

• Use cellphones while operating a motor vehicle without a hands-free device.

• Tailgate in the parking areas.

• Bring any of the prohibited items. That includes weapons; outside food or drink, including alchohol; pets; glass containers; tents; tripods; ice chests or coolers; bicycles, roller scates, scooteres; and wagons, carts and buggies other than small strollers

More information

Call 843-228-7675 or visit www.beaufortairshow.com.